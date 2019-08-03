Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

PDP Urges PM Modi to Ensure No Unilateral Decision is Taken on Kashmir

A spokesperson of the PDP said that the party leadership hoped that the present dispensation headed by PM Modi will respect the sentiments of the people and their views on the current situation, which is perceived as grave enough to cause avoidable commotion

PTI

Updated:August 3, 2019, 9:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PDP Urges PM Modi to Ensure No Unilateral Decision is Taken on Kashmir
File image of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Srinagar: The PDP on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that no unilateral decision is taken at any level that impinges upon the current constitutional arrangement and complexion of Jammu and Kashmir with the union of India.

In a meeting presided over by party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti here, top PDP leaders urged Modi to give due consideration to the fact that people of the state have always reposed faith in the constitutional and democratic ethos of the country.

They said any unilateral decision to alter the constitutional framework governing the state would be a travesty.

"The party leadership hoped that the present dispensation headed by PM Modi will respect the sentiments of the people and their views on the current situation, which is perceived as grave enough to cause avoidable commotion," a spokesman of the PDP said.

He said the People's Democratic Party also urged the central government to dispel impressions caused by recent developments on ground.

"The party feels that it is moral and legal responsibility of the government to do so because the state is under the president's rule," the spokesman said.

"The meeting endorsed and appreciated the role of party president Mehbooba Mufti in forging unity across political spectrum on the issue of common concern and mandated the president to take any further initiatives in the direction of protecting state's identity and special status," he added.

The PDP leaders also appreciated the role and response of other political parties in Jammu and Kashmir which are also avowed to the protection of constitutional guarantees of the state, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram