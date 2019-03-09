English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PDP Won't Let BJP to Turn J&K Into Theatre of War for Electoral Gains: Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti said banning Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) was 'undemocratic, unconstitutional and an attempt to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims' all across.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti held a party meeting on Saturday at her residence in Srinagar. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday alleged that there were attempts to "intimidate" the people of Kashmir following the Pulwama terror strike, and said her party will not allow the BJP to turn Jammu and Kashmir into a "theatre of war for electoral gains".
At a meeting of PDP's top leadership here to discuss the prevailing political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, she also said banning Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) was "undemocratic, unconstitutional and an attempt to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims" all across.
"Repressive measures and iron fist approach are being rigorously implemented with common masses threatened, intimated and harassed by the government at large.
"The PDP will remain in the forefront to oppose any such move. The policies being adopted by the central leadership towards the state are turning the already crisis-ridden region into a veritable inferno," Mufti said.
She also hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, saying, "Kashmiri students outside Jammu and Kashmir are being targeted, traders harassed all across and inside Kashmir, religious outfits are banned with clerics bundled in jails like criminals."
The Centre had on February 28 banned the Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir for five years under anti-terror law on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant outfits and is expected to "escalate secessionist movement" in the state.
Mufti said, "We have been saying this since day one that JeI is an idea. Ideas cannot be chained, banned or killed.
Ideas are bulletproof and in democracy, ideas are allowed to flourish and not choked. What the BJP is doing at present is nothing but a clear vendetta against anyone who dares to oppose its policies."
The PDP president claimed that JeI has been credited for running schools and is a socio-religious organization which is totally non-violent and has on many occasions publicly disapproved of violence as a method of political struggle.
"Banning it will further shrink the space for politics and dialogue and it seems that the Government of India is now completely depending on force as a measure to subjugate the people of state.
"However, it has to understand that no muscular policy will work as it has never worked in the past and it will never work in future also. The BJP's attempts to turn J-K into a theatre of war for electoral gains will be fervently opposed and foiled by the PDP," she said.
Mufti alleged that the Central government was pushing the people of Jammu and Kashmir to a corner and their constitutional rights were being "trampled upon".
"The need of the hour is that the Government of India stops this muscular policy and understands that dialogue is the only way forward," she said.
At a meeting of PDP's top leadership here to discuss the prevailing political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, she also said banning Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) was "undemocratic, unconstitutional and an attempt to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims" all across.
"Repressive measures and iron fist approach are being rigorously implemented with common masses threatened, intimated and harassed by the government at large.
"The PDP will remain in the forefront to oppose any such move. The policies being adopted by the central leadership towards the state are turning the already crisis-ridden region into a veritable inferno," Mufti said.
She also hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, saying, "Kashmiri students outside Jammu and Kashmir are being targeted, traders harassed all across and inside Kashmir, religious outfits are banned with clerics bundled in jails like criminals."
The Centre had on February 28 banned the Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir for five years under anti-terror law on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant outfits and is expected to "escalate secessionist movement" in the state.
Mufti said, "We have been saying this since day one that JeI is an idea. Ideas cannot be chained, banned or killed.
Ideas are bulletproof and in democracy, ideas are allowed to flourish and not choked. What the BJP is doing at present is nothing but a clear vendetta against anyone who dares to oppose its policies."
The PDP president claimed that JeI has been credited for running schools and is a socio-religious organization which is totally non-violent and has on many occasions publicly disapproved of violence as a method of political struggle.
"Banning it will further shrink the space for politics and dialogue and it seems that the Government of India is now completely depending on force as a measure to subjugate the people of state.
"However, it has to understand that no muscular policy will work as it has never worked in the past and it will never work in future also. The BJP's attempts to turn J-K into a theatre of war for electoral gains will be fervently opposed and foiled by the PDP," she said.
Mufti alleged that the Central government was pushing the people of Jammu and Kashmir to a corner and their constitutional rights were being "trampled upon".
"The need of the hour is that the Government of India stops this muscular policy and understands that dialogue is the only way forward," she said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
- This is When Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's Kalank Will Release
- This is How Kareena Kapoor Reacted on Being Called 'Aunty' on Twitter
- Nirav Modi Was Spotted in London and Twitter Tried to Capture Him With Memes
- Dhoni and Jadeja Produce a Stunning Run Out to Dismiss Maxwell in 3rd ODI
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results