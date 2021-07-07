Peace Offering? In 'Subtle' Message, Congress Asks G23 Leaders to Stay Aboard

In what appears to be an offer of peace, Congress has reached out to the G23 members heading All India Congress Committee (AICC) departments with a subtle message that they should stay aboard.

The AICC management contacted these leaders and sought to know if they were interested in continuing with their organisational responsibility, however, the subtext was that they should, party sources told The Times of India.

Reportedly, Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor will stay on as chairman of the ‘AICC Professional Congress’ department, while the ‘legal and human rights department’ chairman Vivek Tankha has stepped down from the position. And Anand Sharma is likely to continue as chairman of the foreign affairs department.

However, sources were unsure if Sharma was approached since he is also a Congress Working Committee member.

The party’s move suggests an organisational rejig on the card as they have to fill a few vacant AICC departments- the ones for SCs, STs, and OBCs. West Bengal and Gujarat need new managers after the exit of Jitin Prasada and the death of Rajiv Satav.

However, the outreach is seen as an attempt to know the minds of the G23 members.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here