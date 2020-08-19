Peace Party Leader Arrested for Making Offending Remarks Against Hindu Deities, Say Police

A Peace Party leader was arrested for allegedly making indecent remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses, police said on Wednesday. The Peace Party leader was arrested after registration of a case against him on people's complaint that his social media post had the potential to disturb communal harmony, said City Circle Officer T N Dubey.

"Peace Party's district president Mohammad Shakeel Khan was arrested on Tuesday. He had made indecent remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses on social media," he added. Dubey said the case against Khan was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Informational Technology Act.

Khan has been remanded in judicial custody after his arrest, he said.