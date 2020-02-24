'Peaceful Protests Sign of Healthy Democracy': Rahul Gandhi Condemns Violence in North East Delhi
Clashes broke out between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad and Maujpur on Monday, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other.
File photo: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo/)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condemned the violence in Delhi and urged people to show restraint, compassion and understanding irrespective of the provocation.
He said peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified.
"The violence today in Delhi is disturbing and must be unequivocally condemned. Peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified. I urge the citizens of Delhi to show restraint, compassion and understanding no matter what the provocation," Gandhi tweeted.
A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured in the violence. Clashes were also reported in Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas of the city.
This is the second day of clashes in Delhi where US President Donald Trump will arrive on Monday evening.
