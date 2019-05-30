Take the pledge to vote

Pedaling His Way to Parliament, Rajya Sabha MP Mansukh Mandaviya Takes Oath as Minister

His major engagement in Parliament has been on issues like empowering the police force against terrorism, promoting regional languages in court proceedings, banning post-retirement jobs for judges and rehabilitation of mentally retarded persons among others.

Pedaling His Way to Parliament, Rajya Sabha MP Mansukh Mandaviya Takes Oath as Minister
File photo of Mansukh Mandviya.
Former minister of state in charge of road transport and highways, shipping and chemicals and fertilisers in the first term of the Narendra Modi government, Mansukh Mandviya was sworn-in as a minister in the new cabinet.

Mandaviya is a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat. With an average attendance of 68%, Mandaviya has participated in 55 debates, asked 449 questions and tabled 14 private member’s bill.



The 47-year-old minister has been famous for cycling to Parliament during House sessions.

He has been member of various parliamentary committees such as that of the petroleum and natural gas, chemicals and fertilisers, Select Committee of Rajya Sabha on the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Bill 2013 and National Welfare Board for Seafarers.

Earlier, he was a member of the Gujarat Assembly from 2002-07 and chairman of the Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Ltd from January 2011 to March 2012.

Apart from being a politician, he identifies himself as a businessman, agriculturist and a social worker.




