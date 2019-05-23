Take the pledge to vote

Peddapalle Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Peddapalli): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Peddapalle (పెద్దపల్లి) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

May 23, 2019
2. Peddapalle is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.39% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.57%. The estimated literacy level of Peddapalle is 63.37%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Balka Suman of TRS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,91,158 votes which was 29.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TRS had a vote share of 56.82% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, G Vivekanand of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TRS candidate by a margin of 49,017 votes which was 5.41% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 34.66% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.

Peddapalle Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
TRS
--
--
Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta
BSP
--
--
Bala Kalyan Panja
BJP
--
--
S.Kumar
PPOI
--
--
Erugurala Bhagyalaxmi
SDC
--
--
S. Krishna
MCPI(U)
--
--
Sabbani Krishna
RPI(K)
--
--
Velthuru Mallaiah
IPBP
--
--
Thadem Raju
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Rajesh Erikilla
IND
--
--
Ambala Mahendar
IND
--
--
Arsham Ashok
ACDP
--
--
Sankenapalli Devadas
IND
--
--
Kuntala Narsaiah
IND
--
--
Gaddala Vinay Kumar
IND
--
--
Durgam. Rajanna
IND
--
--
Godisella Nagamani
INC
--
--
Agam Chandrasekhar

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.93% and in 2009, the constituency registered 68.81% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Peddapalle was: Vacant () . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,25,395 men, 6,99,423 women and 116 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Peddapalle Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Peddapalle is: 16.1722 77.7606

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पेडापल्ली, तेलंगाना (Hindi); পেড্ডাপল্লী, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); पेडापल्ली, तेलंगणा (Marathi); પેડ્ડાપલે, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); பெடாபல்லி, தெலங்கானா (Tamil); పెద్దపల్లి, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಪೆದ್ದಪೆಲ್ಲಿ, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); പെഡ്ഡാപ്പലെ, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

