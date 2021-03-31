Peerumade Candidate List: Key Contests in Peerumade Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Peerumade Assembly constituency in Idukki district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Peerumade seat is part of the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections E S Bijimol of CPI won from this seat beating Adv. Syriac Thomas of INC by a margin of 314 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections E. S. Bijimol of CPI won from this this constituency defeating Adv.E.M.Augusthy of INC by a margin of 4,777 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Idukki Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Peerumade Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Peerumade constituency are: Vazhoor Soman of CPI, Adv. Syriac Thomas of CONG, Srinagari Rajan of BJP