Peerumade Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

92. Peerumade (पीरूमदारा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Idukki district of Kerala. It shares a border with Tamilnadu (Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi Districts). Peerumade is part of 13. Idukki Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.2%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,74,354 eligible electors, of which 85,867 were male, 88,485 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Peerumade in 2021 is 1030.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,75,524 eligible electors, of which 86,099 were male, 89,425 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,65,380 eligible electors, of which 81,993 were male, 83,387 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Peerumade in 2016 was 249. In 2011, there were 201.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, E S Bijimol of CPI won in this seat by defeating Adv. Syriac Thomas of INC by a margin of 314 votes which was 0.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 43.94% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, E. S. Bijimol of CPI won in this seat defeating Adv.E.M.Augusthy of INC by a margin of 4,777 votes which was 4.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 49.26% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 92. Peerumade Assembly segment of Idukki Lok Sabha constituency. IND won the Idukki Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Idukki Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Peerumade are: Biju Mattappally (BSP), Vazhoor Soman (CPI), Sreenagari Rajan (BJP), Adv Syriac Thomas (INC), P K Gopalakrishnan (IND), Soman (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.22%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.37%, while it was 69.67% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 92. Peerumade constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 196. In 2011 there were 195 polling stations.

EXTENT:

92. Peerumade constituency comprises of the following areas of Idukki district of Kerala: Ayyappancoil and Chakkupallam Panchayats in Udumbanchola Taluk and Elappara, Kokkayar, Kumily, Peerumade, Peruvanthanam, Upputhara and Vandiperiyar Panchayats in Peerumade Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Idukki.

The total area covered by Peerumade is 1368 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Peerumade is: 9°32’25.1"N 77°07’51.2"E.

