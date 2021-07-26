Pegasus a Non-Issue for Common Man, Says BJP's Dilip Ghosh, Mocks Mamata's Plan to Unite Oppn

The Pegasus snooping row rocked Week 1 of Parliament’s Monsoon Session as the Opposition, led by an aggressive TMC, cornered the government in both Houses. However, BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh feels the row is a “non-issue” which does not concern the “common man”.

Speaking to News18, Ghosh, who is on his way to Delhi, said: “Pegasus is a non issue. The common man does not even know what it is. The Opposition has not allowed Parliament to run last week and we hope, they understand now.”

The BJP leader also took a dig at Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is arriving in Delhi today with her nephew and TMC’ all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to firm up a strategy with the Opposition to take on the BJP in the 2024 General Elections.

Mocking Mamata Banerjee for coming to the Capital to “relax”, Ghosh said: “She is going there to relax as there is violence in Bengal and vaccination corruption. She is also slated to meet PM Narendra Modi as she is unable to give salary to people.”

Ghosh also played down the buzz in political circles about like-minded parties coming together to prop up a prime ministerial face ahead of 2024.

On Sunday, the opposition camaraderie was on full display as the Congress attacked the Centre for “snooping” on Abhishek Banerjee ahead of the Bengal polls. This prompted a reply from the TMC, with leader Derek O’Brien using Mamata Banerjee’s election slogan “Khela Hobe” to indicate that preparations were afoot to counter the BJP juggernaut.

For Ghosh, however, the bloc is a non-starter. “Congress is in a bad shape so they want some setting for 2024. Left had a bad experience with them, the TMC should understand,” he said.

As political developments gain ground in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee’s Delhi visit and the BJP’s political posturing will ensure a thunderous Monsoon Session in Parliament.

