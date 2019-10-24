Pehowa Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पेहोवा): Sandeep Singh of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Pehowa (पेहोवा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kurukshetra district of Haryana and is part of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.04% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.31%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,75,028 eligible electors, of which 91,957 were male, 83,070 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 617 service voters had also registered to vote.

Pehowa Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 17661 34.24% Sandeep Singh LEADING INC 15022 29.13% Mandeep Singh Chattha JJP 9199 17.84% Randhir Singh IND 7169 13.90% Swami Sandeep Onkar IND 610 1.18% Pardeep Kumar BSP 588 1.14% Onkar Singh LKSK(P) 455 0.88% Nasib Singh NOTA 246 0.48% Nota SHP 211 0.41% Sanjeev Kumar INLD 164 0.32% Manjit Singh IND 154 0.30% Tej Pal IND 96 0.19% Kanwaljit Singh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,61,081 eligible electors, of which 85,069 were male, 76,012 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 617 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,34,786.

Pehowa has an elector sex ratio of 903.36.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Jaswinder Singh Sandhu of INLD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 9347 votes which was 7.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 37.68% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Harmohinder Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 4080 votes which was 3.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.23% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 14. Pehowa Assembly segment of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. Kurukshetra Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 70.3%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 80.9%, while it was 79.11 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -10.6%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 200 polling stations in 14. Pehowa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 174.

Extent: 14. Pehowa constituency comprises of the following areas of Kurukshetra district of Haryana: PCs Ismailabad, Jhansa, Bhusthla, Naisi, Jakhwala and Thaska Miranji of Ismailabad KC, KCs Murtzapur, Pehowa and Pehowa (Municipal Committee) of Pehowa Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Pehowa is: 29.9953 76.5841.

