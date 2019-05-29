English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pema Khandu Sworn-in as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister
Chief Ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya attended the function.
Pema Khandu was sworn-in as Arunachal Chief Minister on Wednesday. (Image: Twitter/@JPNadda)
Loading...
Itanagar: Senior BJP leader Pema Khandu took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Khandu was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here.
Eleven Cabinet Ministers, including Chowna Mein, were also administered the oath. Chief Ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya attended the function.
The BJP led by Khandu won 41 seats in the 60-member Assembly, in the elections held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections on April 11 in the northeastern state bordering China.
Eleven Cabinet Ministers, including Chowna Mein, were also administered the oath. Chief Ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya attended the function.
The BJP led by Khandu won 41 seats in the 60-member Assembly, in the elections held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections on April 11 in the northeastern state bordering China.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sophie Turner in Glittery Chainmail Outfit Gives Futuristic Fashion Goals
- Sonal Chauhan Denies Being in a Relationship with Cricketer KL Rahul
- Have Your Ever Bought a Phone Even Before Its Launch? Someone Just Got a Moto Z4 From Amazon
- Apple Surprises us With a New iPod Touch, Just Days Ahead of WWDC 2019 Keynote
- JCB is 'Truly Humbled' After Desis Make #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results