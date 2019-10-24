Pen Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पेण): Ravisheth Patil of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

191. Pen (पेण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Raigad district of Maharashtra and is part of Raigad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.96% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 18.28%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.14%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,01,709 eligible electors, of which 1,52,147 were male, 1,49,562 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 180 service voters had also registered to vote.

Pen Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 19591 98.92% Ravisheth Patil LEADING VBA 86 0.43% Pawar Ramesh Gauru PWPI 73 0.37% Dhairyashil Mohan Patil INC 54 0.27% Nanda Mhatre IND -- 0.00% Rohidas Govind Gaikwad IND -- 0.00% Amod Ramchandra Mundhe BMHP -- 0.00% Sandip Pandurang Parte IND -- 0.00% Gharat Ramsheth Mangalya IND -- 0.00% Ravi Patil IND -- 0.00% Pawar Sunita Ganesh BLRP -- 0.00% Dhanaraj Lakshman Khaire IND -- 0.00% Mohan Ramchandra Patil NOTA -- 0.00% Nota BSP -- 0.00% Balaram Shankar Gaikwad IND -- 0.00% Ravi Patil

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,82,621 eligible electors, of which 1,44,098 were male, 1,38,523 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 180 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,44,673.

Pen has an elector sex ratio of 983.01.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dhairyasheel Mohan Patil of PWPI won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4120 votes which was 2.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. PWPI had a vote share of 31.9% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dhairyashil Mohan Patil of PWPI won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 7616 votes which was 4.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. PWPI had a vote share of 34.18% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 191. Pen Assembly segment of Raigad Lok Sabha constituency. Raigad Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 71.28%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71.67%, while it was 72.65 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.39%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 374 polling stations in 191. Pen constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 360.

Extent: 191. Pen constituency comprises of the following areas of Raigad district of Maharashtra: Sudhagad Tehsil, Pen Tehsil, Roha Tehsil (Part)-Revenue Circle Nagothane and Kolad.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Pen is: 18.6095 73.1942.

