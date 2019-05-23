English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Penamaluru Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Penamaluru (పెనమలూరు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
78. Penamaluru is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,67,751 voters of which 1,30,539 are male and 1,37,204 are female and 8 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Penamaluru, recorded a voter turnout of 79.9%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 79.65% and in 2009, 80.17% of Penamaluru's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Bode Prasad of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 31,448 votes which was 16.9% of the total votes polled. Bode Prasad polled a total of 1,86,128 (37.45%) votes.
INC's Parthasarothy Kolusu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 177 (0.11%) votes. Parthasarothy Kolusu polled 1,63,797 which was 37.45% of the total votes polled.
Penamaluru went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: पेनमलूरु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పెనమలూరు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Penamaluru Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
--
--
Lam. Thantiya Kumari
TDP
--
--
Bode Prasad
AIJHP
--
--
Ambati Nagamalleswararao
NDDP
--
--
Kokkirigadda Syambabu
PSHP
--
--
Pardhasaradi Vemuri
RPI(K)
--
--
Kona Vijaya Babu
BJP
--
--
Gopisetty Durgaprasad
YSRCP
--
--
Kolusu Partha Sarothy
PPOI
--
--
Valluru Samrajyam
IPBP
--
--
Pokala. Raju
IND
--
--
Kamala
IND
--
--
Padamata Krishnaprasad
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Karunakar Das Lanka
