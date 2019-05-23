Pendurthi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Pendurthi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JNJP -- -- Dittakavi. Swathi JSP -- -- Chintalapudi Venkata Ramaiah PPOI -- -- Nageshwara Rao Peela IND -- -- Kuchu Apparao IND -- -- Tatipudi Sreeramulu TDP -- -- Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy BJP -- -- Dr. Kasapu.V.V.V. Satyanarayana IND -- -- Molleti Eswara Rao IND -- -- Sk Safi Vulla NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Adari Ramesh YSRCP -- -- Annamreddy

31. Pendurthi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,68,532 voters of which 1,34,664 are male and 1,33,865 are female and 3 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Pendurthi, recorded a voter turnout of 74.72%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.18% and in 2009, 75.49% of Pendurthi's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 18,648 votes which was 10.23% of the total votes polled. Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy polled a total of 1,82,248 (32.99%) votes.PRAP's Panchakarla Ramesh Babu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 3272 (2.09%) votes. Panchakarla Ramesh Babu polled 1,56,695 which was 32.99% of the total votes polled.Pendurthi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पेन्दुर्ती (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పెందుర్తి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam)