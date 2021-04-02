Pennagaram Candidate List: Key Contests in Pennagaram Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Pennagaram Assembly constituency in DHARMAPURI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Pennagaram seat is part of the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the West Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Inbasekaran. P.N.P. of DMK won from this seat beating Anbumani Ramadoss of PMK by a margin of 18,446 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Nanjappan N of CPI won from this this constituency defeating Inbasekaran P N P of DMK by a margin of 11,543 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dharmapuri Parliamentary constituency PMK was ahead in the Pennagaram Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls PMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Pennagaram constituency are: G. K. Mani of PMK, P. N. P. Inbasekaran of DMK, R. Udhayakumar of DMDK, K. Shakeela of MNM, Tamizhazhagan of NTK