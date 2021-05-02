Pennagaram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

58. Pennagaram (पेनगरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Karnataka (Chamrajnagar District). Pennagaram is part of 10. Dharmapuri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.77%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.71%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,46,535 eligible electors, of which 1,27,575 were male, 1,18,950 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pennagaram in 2021 is 932.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,26,746 eligible electors, of which 1,17,490 were male, 1,09,250 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,488 eligible electors, of which 1,00,894 were male, 94,594 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pennagaram in 2016 was 186. In 2011, there were 123.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Inbasekaran. P.N.P. of DMK won in this seat by defeating Anbumani Ramadoss of PMK by a margin of 18,446 votes which was 9.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 38.49% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Nanjappan N of CPI won in this seat defeating Inbasekaran P N P of DMK by a margin of 11,543 votes which was 7.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 49.31% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PMK got the most votes in 58. Pennagaram Assembly segment of Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency. PMK won the Dharmapuri Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, PMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Dharmapuri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Pennagaram are: Inbasekaran P N P (DMK), Uthayakumar R (DMDK), Moorthi S (BSP), Annadurai C (DMSK), Tamilazhagan R (NTK), Mani G K (PMK), Shakila K (MNM), Annadurai V (IND), Sivalingam N (IND), Dharuman K (IND), Thirumurugan P (IND), Periyananjappan A (IND), Mani K G (IND), Mani P (IND), Munusamy S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.05%, while it was 83.08% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 58. Pennagaram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 283. In 2011 there were 243 polling stations.

EXTENT:

58. Pennagaram constituency comprises of the following areas of Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu: Pennagaram Taluk Palacodu Taluk (Part) Settihalli, Papinayakanahalli, P. Gollahalli, Pulikkarai, Jagirburgur, Selliyampatti, Booganahalli, Sekkodi, Kalappanahalli, Begarahalli, Sitiganahalli, Guthalahalli, Kattanahalli, Karukkamaranhalli, Modugulahalli, Neralamarudahalli, Bathalahalli, Pothalahalli, Pumandahalli, Domalahalli and Mallikuttai villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Dharmapuri.

The total area covered by Pennagaram is 1168 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pennagaram is: 12°06’52.9"N 77°53’41.3"E.

