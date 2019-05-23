English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Penukonda Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Penukonda (పెనుగొండ) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
158. Penukonda is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Anantapur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,20,383 voters of which 1,11,970 are male and 1,08,408 are female and 5 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Penukonda, recorded a voter turnout of 87.05%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.4% and in 2009, 75.26% of Penukonda's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, B K Parthasarathi of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 17,415 votes which was 10.36% of the total votes polled. B K Parthasarathi polled a total of 1,68,110 (44.89%) votes.
TDP's B K Parthasarathi won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 14385 (9.44%) votes. B K Parthasarathi polled 1,52,382 which was 44.89% of the total votes polled.
Penukonda went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: पेनुकोन्डा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పెనుగొండ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Penukonda Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JSP
--
--
Peddi Reddy Gari Varalakshmi
NVDP
--
--
E.Narasimhulu
PPOI
--
--
Vatti Jayadeva
IND
--
--
Avula Raghavendra Reddy
IND
--
--
U.D.Kullayappa
YSRCP
--
--
Malagundla Sankaranarayana
INC
--
--
Purrolla Narasimhappa
IND
--
--
Boya Adiseshu
IND
--
--
B.Mahesh
NOTA
--
--
Nota
TDP
--
--
B.K.Parthasarathi
BJP
--
--
Gorantla Mohan Rao Sekhar
