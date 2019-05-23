Penukonda Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Penukonda Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Peddi Reddy Gari Varalakshmi NVDP -- -- E.Narasimhulu PPOI -- -- Vatti Jayadeva IND -- -- Avula Raghavendra Reddy IND -- -- U.D.Kullayappa YSRCP -- -- Malagundla Sankaranarayana INC -- -- Purrolla Narasimhappa IND -- -- Boya Adiseshu IND -- -- B.Mahesh NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- B.K.Parthasarathi BJP -- -- Gorantla Mohan Rao Sekhar

158. Penukonda is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Anantapur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,20,383 voters of which 1,11,970 are male and 1,08,408 are female and 5 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Penukonda, recorded a voter turnout of 87.05%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.4% and in 2009, 75.26% of Penukonda's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, B K Parthasarathi of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 17,415 votes which was 10.36% of the total votes polled. B K Parthasarathi polled a total of 1,68,110 (44.89%) votes.TDP's B K Parthasarathi won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 14385 (9.44%) votes. B K Parthasarathi polled 1,52,382 which was 44.89% of the total votes polled.Penukonda went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पेनुकोन्डा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పెనుగొండ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)