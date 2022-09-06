People Calling Me to National Politics; Farmers Will Get Free Power with non-BJP Govt at Centre in 2024: KCR

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday promised that free power would be supplied to farmers across the country after a non-BJP government is voted into power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief said that his party is going to reign in national politics soon, with the blessings of the people.

KCR inaugurated the newly constructed collectorate building complex and the TRS district office in Nizamabad on Monday, after which he addressed a public meeting.

Later, Rao addressed the public meeting in Nizamabad on Monday.

“People are calling me to national politics. I am going there with your (people’s) blessings. We should fight for BJP-mukt Bharat. A non-BJP government will come to power after the 2024 elections. We will develop the country just like our state has developed,” he said.

Rao said there is no state in this country that offers quality power 24×7 to all, including farmers, and that Telangana is the only state which gives Rs 10 lakh financial help to each Dalit family.

“All the farmers of this country after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a non-BJP flag will fly. We will send off this anti-poor, anti-farmer, anti-labour government, and our own government will come to power in Delhi (national level) also. I am giving good news to the farmers of this country; you elect a non-BJP government, free power will be supplied like Telangana,” he promised.

The CM alleged that Rs 12 lakh crore has been looted from the country in the name of nonperforming assets (NPAs) and as a waiver for corporates.

Why is the Centre not ready to spend Rs 1.45 lakh crore for irrigation and free electricity for the country’s farmers, he asked.

KCR also alleged that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conspiring to push the farm sector into crisis by creating problems and capturing the land from farmers, to finally hand over agriculture to the corporates.

He also stated that unemployment had increased in the country and the value of the rupee had been falling drastically.

“Nothing has been done for the Dalits, weaker sections, and women. The Centre has failed in all spheres of the country. They are always trying to create hatred among the people in the name of religion. How long should we fight like this? People have to think about it. We need a change,” Rao said.

