People Don't Want a Govt That Asks Youth to Sell 'Pakoras', Mayawati Tells BJP
The Bahujan Samaj Party chief in a tweet appealed to voters to take part in voting for Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections.
File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati.
Lucknow: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BSP president Mayawati Tuesday said the people of the country do not want a government which asks educated youth to sell pakoras and tea and adopts "anti-people" policies.
In a tweet, the BSP president said, "130 crore people, specially the educated youth and unemployed, do not want a government which has a wrong thinking and instead of providing jobs forces them to sell pakoras and tea and do chowkidari and adopts similar anti-peoples policies."
In another tweet, she made an appeal to voters to take part in the ongoing polling for the third phase.
"Vote is your invaluable constitutional right on the basis of which you can ensure a government of your choice which is in your interest and make your lives happy and prosperous," she said.
Polling is underway in 10 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday.
