People Don't Want 'Anti-poor' Modi Govt to Return, Says Mayawati
Mayawati wondered why the problems of poverty, unemployment and backwardness of Uttar Pradesh did not change even with the Centre and the state being ruled by the BJP.
File photo of BSP president Mayawati. (PTI)
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati said on Saturday people of the country did not want an "anti-poor" Narendra Modi government to return to power.
"The BJP's claims and promises — only 'hawa hawai'. Its announcements are meant to hoodwink people, its statistics are white lies," Mayawati said.
"The party's leaders are top 'jumlebaaz'. The party only stands for development of the rich and people don't want the anti-poor Modi government anymore," she said, taking a dig at the BJP's slogans of 'abki baar, Modi sarkar' (This time, Modi govt) in 2014 and 'phir ek baar, Modi sarkar' (Once again, Modi govt) in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
Mayawati wondered why the problems of poverty, unemployment and backwardness of Uttar Pradesh did not change even with the Centre and the state being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"Will the Prime Minister be able to give its reply to the people by looking at them in their eyes? Habituated of terming others wrong, why are they not willing to look at themselves?" the BSP chief asked.
Loading...
