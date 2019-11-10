People Ensured Peace After Ayodhya Verdict Despite Divisive Elements: Former CPI Chief Sudhakar Reddy
Reddy further added that the judgment may not satisfy everyone but it is the decision of the highest court of the country and should be accepted.
Veteran Communist leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy.
Hyderabad: Former national general secretary of the CPI Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy on Sunday hailed the Supreme Court judgment on the controversial Ayodhya row as people ensured peace in spite of divisive efforts made by communal parties and groups.
Taking to Twitter, the leader said that it was a matter of pride that the people of India have ensured peace in the wake of the historic judgment that ended the decades-long Rama Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, despite efforts of communal parties and groups.
It is a matter of pride how the SC judgment on Ayodhya has been received peacefully by the people of India despite the divisive efforts of communal groups. The judgment may or may not satisfy everyone but it is the decision of the highest court of the country.— Sudhakar Reddy Suravaram (@srsuravaram) November 10, 2019
He further added that the judgment may not satisfy everyone but it is the decision of the highest court of the country and should be accepted, further urging that peace should always prevail, while communal elements should be barred from any opportunity to bring divisiveness.
Communal parties should never again be allowed to use people’s faith for political gains, his tweet read.
