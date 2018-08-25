English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
People of Certain Community Fled from BJP Ruled-Jharkhand to Bengal, Says Mamata Banerjee
At least a dozen persons, including five policemen, were injured after villagers clashed with police over reports of alleged cow slaughter in Jharkhand's Pakur district on Wednesday during Eid celebrations.
File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that several people from a certain community fled BJP ruled-Jharkhand to Bengal after police firing on them on Eid al-Adha and are being treated at hospitals in her state.
At least a dozen persons, including five policemen, were injured after villagers clashed with police over reports of alleged cow slaughter in Jharkhand's Pakur district on Wednesday during Eid celebrations. Cow slaughter has been banned in Jharkhand since 2015.
According to police, the clashes took place after a police team arrived at Dangapara village and tried to stop animal slaughter in public.
"Several people belonging to a specific community were shot at in Jharkhand on Eid. They fled to Bengal and were admitted in our hospitals for treatment. Why would the BJP shoot people of a specific community just because they are the ruling party there? Isn't it inhuman?" Banerjee said at the state Secretariat Nabanna here.
"It is mentioned in the United Nations' convention that one has to give shelter to the refugees, whether they come from across the state or across international border. So, we are treating them here. But such incidents should not happen," she said.
Accusing the BJP of trying to regulate people's food habit, Banerjee dared the party to ban beef in northeastern states.
"Tribals and people from the northeast eat beef. Several Christians in European countries also eat it. I dare the BJP to ban beef in the northeast. Why can't they do it there?" she said.
"We have no right to dictate what others will eat. Plants also have life. What will happen if someone raises questions about eating vegetables like potato? This is not right," she claimed.
Banerjee alleged that the BJP was intimidating and buying off news channels while politicians of other parties were being threatened by misusing central agencies.
"We are living in an autocratic situation. The Centre's ruling party (BJP) is deciding which agency will conduct raids in whose house, which television news channels should be stopped from broadcasting or which reporter should be sacked from a newspaper," she said.
"The agencies conducted raid at the house of Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy's officer yesterday (Thursday). They also raided the office of Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal recently. Such things never happened in the country before. But their advantage is that they have bought off the entire national news channels," she added.
Also Watch
At least a dozen persons, including five policemen, were injured after villagers clashed with police over reports of alleged cow slaughter in Jharkhand's Pakur district on Wednesday during Eid celebrations. Cow slaughter has been banned in Jharkhand since 2015.
According to police, the clashes took place after a police team arrived at Dangapara village and tried to stop animal slaughter in public.
"Several people belonging to a specific community were shot at in Jharkhand on Eid. They fled to Bengal and were admitted in our hospitals for treatment. Why would the BJP shoot people of a specific community just because they are the ruling party there? Isn't it inhuman?" Banerjee said at the state Secretariat Nabanna here.
"It is mentioned in the United Nations' convention that one has to give shelter to the refugees, whether they come from across the state or across international border. So, we are treating them here. But such incidents should not happen," she said.
Accusing the BJP of trying to regulate people's food habit, Banerjee dared the party to ban beef in northeastern states.
"Tribals and people from the northeast eat beef. Several Christians in European countries also eat it. I dare the BJP to ban beef in the northeast. Why can't they do it there?" she said.
"We have no right to dictate what others will eat. Plants also have life. What will happen if someone raises questions about eating vegetables like potato? This is not right," she claimed.
Banerjee alleged that the BJP was intimidating and buying off news channels while politicians of other parties were being threatened by misusing central agencies.
"We are living in an autocratic situation. The Centre's ruling party (BJP) is deciding which agency will conduct raids in whose house, which television news channels should be stopped from broadcasting or which reporter should be sacked from a newspaper," she said.
"The agencies conducted raid at the house of Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy's officer yesterday (Thursday). They also raided the office of Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal recently. Such things never happened in the country before. But their advantage is that they have bought off the entire national news channels," she added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asian Games: Anas, Arokia Rajiv Through to Semis, Chethan Qualifies for High Jump Final
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
- Internet's Latest Obsession #DeleAlliChallenge Has Caught the People in a Twist
- Genius Movie Review: Even Nawazuddin Siddiqui Cannot Save this Film From its Utter Stupidity
- Finally, An Asiad Medal For Rohan Bopanna
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...