'People Getting Married, Trains Running Full': Minister Dismisses Reports of Economic Slowdown

New Delhi: Union minister Suresh Angadi on Friday dismissed the opposition's criticism over the state of economy, asserting that "airports and trains are full and people are getting married" and this indicates that the country's economy is "doing fine".

Noting that the economy slows down every three years but it will pick up soon, the Minister of State for Railways said "some people" are trying to malign the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Airports are full, trains are full, people are getting married. Some people are doing this for nothing else but to malign the image of Narendra Modi," Angadi told reporters during an inspection of the soon to be commissioned Tunda Khurja eastern dedicated freight corridor.

"Every three years there is fall in demand in economy. It is a cycle. Then the economy picks up also," he added.

Opposition parties including the Congress have been criticising the government over the state of the economy and plans to raise the issue in the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament.

