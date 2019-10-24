Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

People in Maharashtra and Haryana have Reposed Their Trust in BJP, Says PM Modi

Praising the leadership of Fadnavis and Khattar, PM Modi said they have run clean administrations and won the trust of the people despite having no prior administrative experience in 2014.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2019, 8:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
People in Maharashtra and Haryana have Reposed Their Trust in BJP, Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address his supporters after the party's victory in both Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls, at BJP HQ, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct 24, 2019. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that people of Maharashtra and Haryana have reposed their trust in chief ministers of the two states and asserted that they will work even harder in the next five years to serve them.

Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters, Modi described the party's performance in Haryana, where it failed to win a majority, as "unprecedented" as he noted that its vote share had gone up to 36 per cent in the assembly election from 33 per cent in 2014.

When governments often lose power after five years, it is remarkable that BJP dispensations in Maharashtra and Haryana have been given a fresh mandate for five years, the prime minister said.

Praising the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, he said they have run clean administrations and won the trust of the people despite having no prior administrative experience when they took over in 2014.

In Maharashtra, Modi said that a chief minister has completed full term for the first time in 50 years and added that political stability is a must for an economically important state like it.

The BJP-run states work "seamlessly" to implement central schemes while the opposition-ruled states are busier in renaming them, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram