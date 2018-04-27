English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
People May Choose Someone Else Over Modi Tomorrow, Says Minister in Yogi's Cabinet
BJP ally and UP cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said in a statement on Friday that people chose Modi Ji when they finally got an option other than Congress and it happened as they're unhappy with them.
A sulking Rajbhar had last month rushed to Delhi with his complaint and met the BJP chief.
Lucknow: After raising his voice against the Yogi Adityanath administration, BJP ally and UP cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has this time targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The president of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, which has four MLAs in UP, said in a statement on Friday that people might choose someone else over Modi in the next election as nothing great has been done by his government so far.
"People chose Modi Ji when they finally got an option other than Congress. It happened as they're unhappy with them. We're thumping our chest in UP that we've formed government but it was due to SP-BSP. What good have we done? Maybe people will get another option tomorrow," he said.
During the Rajya Sabha elections in March, Rajbhar had raised questions over working of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and had alleged that the chief minister was not following "coalition dharma" and "ignoring" the party.
Rajbhar had left the saffron party red-faced and had even threatened that his four MLAs would boycott voting.
The SBSP has four MLAs in the 403-member in the UP Assembly, where the BJP and its allies have a clear majority with 324 lawmakers.
A sulking Rajbhar had last month rushed to Delhi with his complaint and met the BJP chief. He returned to Lucknow a bit mollified after Shah promised to visit the state capital on April 10 and hear him in detail in the presence of the chief minister.
The SBSP leader was also critical of the BJP's decision not to select the chief minister from among the elected MLAs in the state. "It appears that all of them were worthless," he had said.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
