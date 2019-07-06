Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

People of Amethi Elected Me as Their 'Didi', Not As an MP, Says Smriti Irani

Amethi has not elected me as an MP, but as their 'Didi' (elder sister). Amethi is my home and I will always safeguard its respect, said Irani at a programme in Jagdishpur.

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
People of Amethi Elected Me as Their 'Didi', Not As an MP, Says Smriti Irani
File photo of inister Smriti Irani. (PTI)
Loading...

Amethi: Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani on Saturday said people of the constituency elected her as their 'Didi' (elder sister) and not an MP, while underlining her resolve to do the best for the region.

She also claimed that she brought projects worth Rs 50 crore for the development of Amethi.

"Amethi has not elected me as an MP, but as their 'Didi' (elder sister). Amethi is my home and I will always safeguard its respect," she said.

The Women and Child Development minister was speaking at a programme in Jagdishpur area here.

Talking about the importance of girls education, she said, "Families should educate their girls. This will strengthen the house and society."

Irani announced that every development block in the constituency will have a fire station to curb incidents of fire and that such stations will be built using MPLAD funds along with assistance from the Uttar Pradesh government.

The BJP leader laid the foundation of Rajkiye Kanya Mahavidyalaya and a fire station building. She also inaugurated 26 health centres.

Giving a stern message to the police regarding safety of women, she said, "Safety and honour of women is the biggest responsibility of the police administration. Stringent action should be initiated against any person who tries to play with the safety of women and their honour. I am saying this as an MP to the superintendents of police."

The Amethi MP also participated in a mass marriage ceremony of 21 couples. Irani defeated former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from his bastion of Amethi by a margin of over 55,000 votes, in a major setback for the grand old party, in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram