People of Bengal Won't Be Worthy Heirs of Tagore, Netaji if They Don't Reject Communalism, Says Amartya Sen

Political parties sure have good reasons to pursue individual goals, but rejection of communalism ought to be a shared value without which "we shall not be worthy heirs of Tagore and Netaji", Nobel laureate Amarta Sen has said. He said the Left and other secular parties in West Bengal have no less commitment than the ruling TMC to ensuring that communalism does not rear its ugly head in the state.

"Secular parties can differ in their detailed programmes, but the importance of rejecting communalism must surely be a strongly shared value. The Left parties should have no less a commitment to that than the TMC (in keeping the state secular)," Sen told .

.