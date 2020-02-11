Delhi's Mandate Explains True Meaning of Nationalism: Manish Sisodia After Hard-fought Win

New Delhi: AAP leader Manish Sisodia survived a scare in the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday as he defeated BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi by a margin of over 3,500 votes.

People of Delhi have explained the true meaning of nationalism through their mandate, Sisodia said as he clinched victory on the Patparganj seat. The initial trends saw a seasaw battle between Sisodia and Negi.

Sisodia, who retained his seat for the third time, said the BJP indulged in "politics of hate", but people refused to be divided.

"I am happy to have won the Patparganj seat again. The BJP indulged in politics of hate, but I thank the people of Patparganj. Today, Delhi's people have chosen a government which works for them and explained the true meaning of nationalism through their mandate," he told reporters.

Seen as a frontline face in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s education and healthcare push in the national capital, Sisodia’s win has silenced those who questioned his decision to declare support for the Shaheen Bagh protesters in the face of a polarizing campaign by the BJP.

In 2013, Sisodia had won by a margin of 11,000 votes and in 2015 by over 28,000 votes.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

