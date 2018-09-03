English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
People of Karnataka Have Rejected BJP's 'Jumlas', Says Congress After Local Body Polls
People of Karnataka have once again reposed their faith in Congress by making it the No.1 party in Urban Local Bodies, spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress said Monday that the people of Karnataka have accepted the development policies of the Congress-JD(S) government in the state and have rejected the 'jumlas' (rhetoric) of the BJP, after the party emerged as the single largest in the local body polls.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, while thanking the people of the state, said that they have once again reposed their faith in the Congress.
"People of Karnataka have once again reposed their faith in Congress by making it the No.1 party in Urban Local Bodies.”
"People have accepted development policies of Congress+JDS Govt & have rejected Jumlas of BJP. Many thanks to every @INCKarnataka worker!," he tweeted.
According to the state election commission, the Congress has secured 966 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 910 seats in the elections held on Saturday. The Janata Dal (Secular) has won 373 seats.
Both the Congress and the JD(S) contested the polls separately despite being partners in the state government, but they have already declared that they would tie up post-election in urban bodies.
JD(S) leader Danish Ali termed the poll result as a defeat of the BJP, noting that the civic elections were held in 104 urban assembly constituencies, out of which the BJP had won 69 in the state elections held in May .
"The Congress and the JD(S) will coordinate to form urban local bodies since we are in alliance and this will help in further assimilation of the cadres," he said.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, while thanking the people of the state, said that they have once again reposed their faith in the Congress.
"People of Karnataka have once again reposed their faith in Congress by making it the No.1 party in Urban Local Bodies.”
"People have accepted development policies of Congress+JDS Govt & have rejected Jumlas of BJP. Many thanks to every @INCKarnataka worker!," he tweeted.
According to the state election commission, the Congress has secured 966 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 910 seats in the elections held on Saturday. The Janata Dal (Secular) has won 373 seats.
Both the Congress and the JD(S) contested the polls separately despite being partners in the state government, but they have already declared that they would tie up post-election in urban bodies.
JD(S) leader Danish Ali termed the poll result as a defeat of the BJP, noting that the civic elections were held in 104 urban assembly constituencies, out of which the BJP had won 69 in the state elections held in May .
"The Congress and the JD(S) will coordinate to form urban local bodies since we are in alliance and this will help in further assimilation of the cadres," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, ZX-10RR Unveiled, Gets More Power and Torque
- Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta Get Nostalgic as Sangharsh Completes 19 Years; See Their Posts
- Mahindra Marazzo MPV Launched in India for Rs 9.99 Lakh, Gets 7 and 8-Seater Cabin
- Shah Rukh Khan Credits Salman Khan's Father for His Success
- The Mac Mini Refresh is Quite Important For Apple, And Should be Priority
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...