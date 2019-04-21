Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Betrayed People of Uttar Pradesh Who Helped Him Win, Says Mayawati

The BSP chief alleged Modi had got his caste included in the Backward Class category for political and electoral gains.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 21, 2019, 3:06 PM IST
PM Modi Betrayed People of Uttar Pradesh Who Helped Him Win, Says Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati. (PTI)
Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former chief minister of the state Mayawati accused Prime Minister of cheating the people of Uttar Pradesh by making false promises. She said that the people of UP who helped PM Modi win are ready to remove him.

"Narendra Modi is moving about saying that the 22 crore people of UP made him the prime minister but the people are asking him as to why he betrayed them," Mayawati said in a release issued by the party here.

She said the BJP, and Narendra Modi in particular, should realise the common people of UP can also remove him from the post and preparation for the same has begun.

The BSP chief alleged Modi had got his caste included in the Backward Class category for political and electoral gains.

She said the BSP-SP-RLD combine chose to hear the 'mann ki baat' of 22 crore people in the state to enter into an alliance, which has brought happiness to people across the country.

The BJP's frustration and fear of losing power are very evident and can be seen by all countrymen, she added.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
