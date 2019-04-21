English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Betrayed People of Uttar Pradesh Who Helped Him Win, Says Mayawati
The BSP chief alleged Modi had got his caste included in the Backward Class category for political and electoral gains.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati. (PTI)
Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former chief minister of the state Mayawati accused Prime Minister of cheating the people of Uttar Pradesh by making false promises. She said that the people of UP who helped PM Modi win are ready to remove him.
"Narendra Modi is moving about saying that the 22 crore people of UP made him the prime minister but the people are asking him as to why he betrayed them," Mayawati said in a release issued by the party here.
She said the BJP, and Narendra Modi in particular, should realise the common people of UP can also remove him from the post and preparation for the same has begun.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
