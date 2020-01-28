People Playing Politics Over CAA, Won't Let Them Succeed: Rajnath Singh at Poll Rally in Delhi

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused opposition parties of misleading people on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.

Addressing an election rally in Kondli ahead of the assembly elections next month, he said citizenship rights of anyone will not be taken away under the CAA.

"Some people are playing politics over the CAA, but we will not allow them to succeed," the defence minister said. PTI BUN PR

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.