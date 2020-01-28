English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
People Playing Politics Over CAA, Won't Let Them Succeed: Rajnath Singh at Poll Rally in Delhi
Addressing an election rally in Delhi ahead of the assembly elections next month, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said citizenship rights of anyone will not be taken away under the CAA.
File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused opposition parties of misleading people on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.
Addressing an election rally in Kondli ahead of the assembly elections next month, he said citizenship rights of anyone will not be taken away under the CAA.
"Some people are playing politics over the CAA, but we will not allow them to succeed," the defence minister said. PTI BUN PR
-
