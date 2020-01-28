Take the pledge to vote

People Playing Politics Over CAA, Won't Let Them Succeed: Rajnath Singh at Poll Rally in Delhi

Addressing an election rally in Delhi ahead of the assembly elections next month, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said citizenship rights of anyone will not be taken away under the CAA.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2020, 6:47 PM IST
File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused opposition parties of misleading people on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.

Addressing an election rally in Kondli ahead of the assembly elections next month, he said citizenship rights of anyone will not be taken away under the CAA.

"Some people are playing politics over the CAA, but we will not allow them to succeed," the defence minister said. PTI BUN PR

