POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

People Should Ask PM to Speak on Fuel Prices in Mann Ki Baat Address, Says Congress Leader

File photo of PM Modi in Mann ki Baat.

File photo of PM Modi in Mann ki Baat.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 79.92 per litre from Rs 79.76 during the day while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.02 a litre from Rs 79.88.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 5:58 PM IST
Share this:

People should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak about rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country in his monthly radio talk Mann Ki Baat, a Maharashtra Congress leader said here on Thursday.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 79.92 per litre from Rs 79.76 during the day while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.02 a litre from Rs 79.88.

"The prime minister speaks on many issues in his Mann Ki Baat program. He also asks people to suggest topics," said

state Congress secretary Mohan Joshi.

"Now fuel prices are rising regularly, which will also increase the inflation. People can not deal with inflation amid coronavirus pandemic. So People should suggest that the PM talk on the fuel price hike," he said.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading