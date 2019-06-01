'People Taught You A Lesson': Haryana CM Hits Out After Chautala Compares Him to 'Useless Animal'

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
'People Taught You A Lesson': Haryana CM Hits Out After Chautala Compares Him to 'Useless Animal'
The Chautala-led Indian National Lok Dal suffered its worst ever drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections as all its 10 candidates had to forfeit their security deposits.
File photo of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (PTI)
Loading...
Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday hit back at former chief minister and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala for equating him with a "useless animal", saying people have taught his party a lesson for using "such undignified" language.
Chautala, in a meeting with party workers on Friday after being released on furlough, made stinging remarks against the Haryana chief minister. "We call animals, be it milch ones or others, who turn ineffective and useless 'Khatter'. This 'nakara' (useless) has come to Haryana. Never thought he would get a chance (to rule the state). It was the state's misfortune. It was like a heavy loss to the state," he said.
Khattar took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the Indian National Lok Dal president's remarks.
"Om Prakash Chautala ji, people have taught you a lesson for using such undignified language. You can violate dignity but my education is not like that. Will pray to the Almighty to give you good sense and bless with a long life," Khattar said.
The Chautala-led INLD suffered its worst ever drubbing in the recently held Lok Sabha election as the party's all ten candidates forfeited their security deposits. Its vote share dropped to 1.89 per cent. The INLD, which won two seats in 2014, had then increased its vote share to 24.4 per cent from 15.78 per cent in 2009 when it lost all the five seats it contested.
After a split in the party following a feud in the Chautala clan, its political graph nose-dived. Chautala's grandsons Dushyant and Digvijay, floated a separate outfit the Jannayak Janata Party.
Chautala, serving a jail sentence in connection with the teachers recruitment scam in Haryana, was released on furlough on May 28. Since then, he had been meeting party workers in the state.
Chautala, in a meeting with party workers on Friday after being released on furlough, made stinging remarks against the Haryana chief minister. "We call animals, be it milch ones or others, who turn ineffective and useless 'Khatter'. This 'nakara' (useless) has come to Haryana. Never thought he would get a chance (to rule the state). It was the state's misfortune. It was like a heavy loss to the state," he said.
Khattar took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the Indian National Lok Dal president's remarks.
"Om Prakash Chautala ji, people have taught you a lesson for using such undignified language. You can violate dignity but my education is not like that. Will pray to the Almighty to give you good sense and bless with a long life," Khattar said.
ओम प्रकाश चौटाला जी आपकी इसी अमर्यादित भाषा की वजह से जनता ने आपको सबक सिखाया है। आप मर्यादा तोड़ सकते हैं लेकिन मेरी शिक्षा ऐसी नहीं है। भगवान से यही प्रार्थना करूँगा कि वे आपको सद्बुद्धि दें और आपकी उम्र लंबी करें। https://t.co/hLFGq3UYmn— Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) June 1, 2019
The Chautala-led INLD suffered its worst ever drubbing in the recently held Lok Sabha election as the party's all ten candidates forfeited their security deposits. Its vote share dropped to 1.89 per cent. The INLD, which won two seats in 2014, had then increased its vote share to 24.4 per cent from 15.78 per cent in 2009 when it lost all the five seats it contested.
After a split in the party following a feud in the Chautala clan, its political graph nose-dived. Chautala's grandsons Dushyant and Digvijay, floated a separate outfit the Jannayak Janata Party.
Chautala, serving a jail sentence in connection with the teachers recruitment scam in Haryana, was released on furlough on May 28. Since then, he had been meeting party workers in the state.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Clay-rification Ahead: NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover Finds Caches of Muddy Soil
- Mouni Roy No Longer in Bole Chudiyan with Nawaz After Producer Accuses Her of Unprofessionalism
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
- The Food Book Recipes App Has a Million Options, And Its Secret Ingredient is Artificial Intelligence
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results