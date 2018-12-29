People Trying to Dilute Spirit of Nationalism Still Active on College Campuses: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said the people trying to "dilute the spirit of nationalism" by raising certain issues are "still active" on campuses of colleges and hostels in the country.Addressing former and current workers of the BJP's student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here, Shah urged them to work towards finding a solution to this issue."Even today, there are many challenges before ABVP. Some people are deliberately raising issues which are aimed at diluting the spirit of nationalism. People involved in it are still active in colleges and hostel campuses. We have seen this earlier in many parts of the country," Shah said.Though he didn't elaborate, Shah was apparently referring to the 2016 incident in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi where controversial slogans were allegedly raised.To come out of this situation, ABVP workers should work towards spreading our ideology and ensure that it continues for a longer period, Shah said.The event was organised by the ABVP as part of its 64th national conference, which was inaugurated on December 27.Shah also lauded the ABVP for its contribution in "protecting democracy" and raising issues concerning the society and students.On a lighter note, the BJP chief said, "though some successful media professionals in Delhi were once associated with the ABVP during their student life, they shy away from admitting it today"."However, when you meet them in person, they will admit their old association with the ABVP," he said.Shah said India's image in other countries has improved significantly in recent times.Gujarat Governor O P Kohli and Anjali Rupani, the wife of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who both were once associated with the ABVP also attended the event.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.