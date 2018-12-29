English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
People Trying to Dilute Spirit of Nationalism Still Active on College Campuses: Amit Shah
Though Shah didn't elaborate, he was apparently referring to the 2016 incident in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi where controversial slogans were allegedly raised.
BJP President Amit Shah.(Image: Twitter/BJP)
Ahmedabad: BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said the people trying to "dilute the spirit of nationalism" by raising certain issues are "still active" on campuses of colleges and hostels in the country.
Addressing former and current workers of the BJP's student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here, Shah urged them to work towards finding a solution to this issue.
"Even today, there are many challenges before ABVP. Some people are deliberately raising issues which are aimed at diluting the spirit of nationalism. People involved in it are still active in colleges and hostel campuses. We have seen this earlier in many parts of the country," Shah said.
Though he didn't elaborate, Shah was apparently referring to the 2016 incident in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi where controversial slogans were allegedly raised.
To come out of this situation, ABVP workers should work towards spreading our ideology and ensure that it continues for a longer period, Shah said.
The event was organised by the ABVP as part of its 64th national conference, which was inaugurated on December 27.
Shah also lauded the ABVP for its contribution in "protecting democracy" and raising issues concerning the society and students.
On a lighter note, the BJP chief said, "though some successful media professionals in Delhi were once associated with the ABVP during their student life, they shy away from admitting it today".
"However, when you meet them in person, they will admit their old association with the ABVP," he said.
Shah said India's image in other countries has improved significantly in recent times.
Gujarat Governor O P Kohli and Anjali Rupani, the wife of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who both were once associated with the ABVP also attended the event.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Addressing former and current workers of the BJP's student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here, Shah urged them to work towards finding a solution to this issue.
"Even today, there are many challenges before ABVP. Some people are deliberately raising issues which are aimed at diluting the spirit of nationalism. People involved in it are still active in colleges and hostel campuses. We have seen this earlier in many parts of the country," Shah said.
Though he didn't elaborate, Shah was apparently referring to the 2016 incident in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi where controversial slogans were allegedly raised.
To come out of this situation, ABVP workers should work towards spreading our ideology and ensure that it continues for a longer period, Shah said.
The event was organised by the ABVP as part of its 64th national conference, which was inaugurated on December 27.
Shah also lauded the ABVP for its contribution in "protecting democracy" and raising issues concerning the society and students.
On a lighter note, the BJP chief said, "though some successful media professionals in Delhi were once associated with the ABVP during their student life, they shy away from admitting it today".
"However, when you meet them in person, they will admit their old association with the ABVP," he said.
Shah said India's image in other countries has improved significantly in recent times.
Gujarat Governor O P Kohli and Anjali Rupani, the wife of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who both were once associated with the ABVP also attended the event.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results