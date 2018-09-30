People Waiting for Lok Sabha Polls to Teach BJP a Lesson: Haryana Cong Chief

Haryana Congress unit president Ashok Tanwar on Sunday claimed that the people were waiting for the 2019 Lok Sabha poll to teach the BJP a lesson.The countdown for the Modi and Khattar governments has begun as they have both failed to deliver on their promises, he said. The price of petrol is rising every day, but the government is not feeling the pain of the common man, the Congress leader said while addressing the party's 'Pol Khol-Halla Bol' rally here.On the Rafale deal, Tanwar said, "We have a big scam in the Rafale (deal), but the Modi government is trying to hush up things.""The countdown of the Modi and Khattar governments has begun. People are eagerly waiting for the polls to teach the BJP a lesson... The BJP governments both at the Centre and in the state have failed to deliver and people are suffering," he said.Lashing out at chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Tanwar said farmers, labourers, the youths, businessmen and the working class, are out on roads fighting for their rights, but the present government is not listening to them. He said the Congress stands behind them and "their problems will be solved when his party comes to power in Haryana in the next polls".Tanwar said if his party comes to power after next year's Haryana polls, loans of farmers and the poor will be waived, old age pension will be raised to Rs 3,000 per month from Rs 2,000, a fresh survey of BPL families and of those families who have not got any government job will be undertaken. Scholarship for higher education will also be provided to the deserving candidates of all communities, he said.Hitting out at the Khattar government over the law and order situation in the state, Tanwar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign "with a big fan fare from Panipat in 2015, but it is in a sad state and women and girls of Haryana are suffering".He referred to the recent rape incidents of Rewari and some other places in the state and said there is "jungle raj in Haryana and no woman feels secure"."The state has become number one in crimes against women," Tanwar said.