People Who Trust Judicial System Are Hurt With Delay: UP Minister On Ayodhya Hearing
The Supreme Court on Sunday cancelled the January 29 hearing in the politically sensitive case as one member of the five-judge Constitution bench would not be available.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh Energy minister Shrikant Sharma.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma on Monday said people who trust the judicial system are hurt with the delay in the hearing of the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute case.
The state energy minister said the verdict should come so that those vitiating the atmosphere and playing politics on the matter are exposed.
"People are disappointed and upset due to deferment of the case. Those who trust constitution and judicial system are hurt. Their sentiments should be take care of and hearing of the case should start immediately without any delay," Sharma told PTI.
"As high court decision on the matter has already come, the matter should be heard immediately," the BJP spokesperson said.
The Supreme Court on Sunday cancelled the January 29 hearing in the politically sensitive case as one member of the five-judge Constitution bench would not be available.
"For hearing of terrorist the court opens in the night and hearing of Maoists is also done on priority. Deferring this (Ram temple) matter, which is associated with faith and sentiments is wrong. Honourable court should take cognisance of the people's sentiments and immediately start hearing," he said.
The senior BJP leader said, "It seems that those creating dispute are dominating and those trusting judiciary and awaiting judgment are feeling cheated."
Stating that Congress leader Kapil Sibbal had earlier tried to get the case deferred after Lok Sabha polls, he said that it seems some forces do not want the matter to be resolved.
According to a notice issued by the Supreme Court, the hearing on January 29 in the court of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi "stands cancelled" due to the non-availability of Justice S A Bobde. There was no mention of any date for the next hearing.
Besides the chief justice, the other judges on the bench are Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S Abdul Nazeer.
