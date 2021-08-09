'People Who Win Polls Using Revolver...' TMC's Dalit MLA Slams 'Bahubali' Colleagues on FB, Party Sees Red

TMC’s Dalit MLA from Balagarh, Manoranjan Byapari, seems to be irate with the ‘bahubali’ leaders of his party who “win elections using revolver”.

Taking to Facebook, the award-winning author, who was earlier a cook, said: “People who win election using revolver are not accountable to people. But I have won through hard work and Mamata Banerjee’s blessings.” Byapari also said he would not visit his constituency till the situation is conducive.

He added: “My dear friends from Balagarh, to provide you services, I was supposed to stay in Balagarh today. However, I am forced to come back to Kolkata. I am sure I don’t have to tell you all why I was suddenly forced to come back.

I feel a permanent solution is needed for the incidents taking place in Balagarh. These are the people who, through their misdeeds, are keeping you away from developmental benefits.

Now you are not getting benefit of “Duare Bidhanagar”(MLA) at your doorstep and you should show your anger against these people. You have elected an MLA who has blessings of Mamata Banerjee but that person is constantly being disturbed by these people. This demeans Mamata Banerjee and the party’s image. People who have won every election with revolver don’t have accountability towards others. I have not won that way and thus request you all that as long as situation in not conducive, please come to my Dumurjola office for your work.”

The author’s life is a saga of struggle as he educated himself while he was in jail and became an award-winning writer. It was his life journey which prompted TMC to give him a ticket.

A party insider said Byapari is new to politics and unaware of factional fights, which is why he may be facing adjustment issues.

The party, however, has not taken too kindly to the social media outburst with insiders mentioning this is the second instance where he has criticised the TMC publicly. Calling the post uncalled for, TMC insiders said the party will definitely take note of the situation.

