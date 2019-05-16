English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
People Will Bid Farewell to Modi Govt on May 23, Says Rahul Gandhi at Bihar Rally
Speaking at an election rally in Bihar, Gandhi said Modi has turned the state into a centre of poverty.
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: With poll tempers high in country ahead of last phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that people will bid farewell to Modi government on May 23.
“People will say goodbye to Modi government,” he said.
Speaking at an election rally in Bihar, Gandhi said Modi has turned the state into a centre of poverty.
Training guns at PM Modi, he said: “While the country is concerned about unemployment, Modi is talking about eating mangoes.”
On agrarian crises, the Congress chief said that farmers are not getting the price for their crops, neither are the loans being waived off.
He accused the NDA government of ignoring the farmer issues.
“Moiji, say whatever you want to, but I will hug him,” he said over Modi’s remarks on former prime ministers, Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi.
He also accused Modi of taking "fuel out of the engine of the country's economy" and said if voted to power, the Congress will refuel it through the proposed 'Nyay' scheme.
The Congress chief said that the experts he consulted before proposing the 'Nyay' scheme in the party manifesto had told him it was necessary for restoring the purchasing power of the people "hit by demonetisation and GST".
“People will say goodbye to Modi government,” he said.
Speaking at an election rally in Bihar, Gandhi said Modi has turned the state into a centre of poverty.
Training guns at PM Modi, he said: “While the country is concerned about unemployment, Modi is talking about eating mangoes.”
On agrarian crises, the Congress chief said that farmers are not getting the price for their crops, neither are the loans being waived off.
He accused the NDA government of ignoring the farmer issues.
“Moiji, say whatever you want to, but I will hug him,” he said over Modi’s remarks on former prime ministers, Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi.
He also accused Modi of taking "fuel out of the engine of the country's economy" and said if voted to power, the Congress will refuel it through the proposed 'Nyay' scheme.
The Congress chief said that the experts he consulted before proposing the 'Nyay' scheme in the party manifesto had told him it was necessary for restoring the purchasing power of the people "hit by demonetisation and GST".
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results