People Will Bid Farewell to Modi Govt on May 23, Says Rahul Gandhi at Bihar Rally

With poll tempers high in country ahead of last phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that people will bid farewell to Modi government on May 23.“People will say goodbye to Modi government,” he said.Speaking at an election rally in Bihar, Gandhi said Modi has turned the state into a centre of poverty.Training guns at PM Modi, he said: “While the country is concerned about unemployment, Modi is talking about eating mangoes.”On agrarian crises, the Congress chief said that farmers are not getting the price for their crops, neither are the loans being waived off.He accused the NDA government of ignoring the farmer issues.“Moiji, say whatever you want to, but I will hug him,” he said over Modi’s remarks on former prime ministers, Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi.He also accused Modi of taking "fuel out of the engine of the country's economy" and said if voted to power, the Congress will refuel it through the proposed 'Nyay' scheme.The Congress chief said that the experts he consulted before proposing the 'Nyay' scheme in the party manifesto had told him it was necessary for restoring the purchasing power of the people "hit by demonetisation and GST".