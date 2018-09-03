English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
People Will Break Dahi Handi of Govt's 'Sins' in 2019: Chavan Attacks BJP on Janmashtami
'Dahi Handi' is a ritual observed during 'Janmashtami', wherein young boys and girls form a human pyramid and one of them climbs on top of it to break the earthen pot carrying curd, symbolising victory through unity.
File image of Congress leader Ashok Chavan. (Image: PTI)
Satara: The opposition Congress tapped the popular festival of 'Dahi Handi' being celebrated Monday in Maharashtra to protest against the alleged 'sins' of the BJP-led governments in the state and at the Centre.
Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan broke a 'dahi handi' (an earthen pot), symbolising the alleged 'sins' of the two governments, while leading the protest at Karad here in the state. Party leaders and activists carried banners, having a message that the handi of government's "sins" has got filled to the brim.
"Now people will break the dahi handi of sins of this government in 2019," Chavan said. Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and ex-state ministers Balasaheb Throat and Harshvardhan Patil also took part in the demonstration and shouted slogans against the two governments.
'Dahi Handi' is a ritual observed during 'Janmashtami', wherein young boys and girls form a human pyramid and one of them climbs on top of it to break the earthen pot carrying curd, symbolising victory through unity. The Congress' protest is part of the first phase of its 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra', a public outreach exercise to highlight the alleged failures of the governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
The outreach programme was launched Friday in Kolhapur and it will culminate in Pune on September 8. The Congress intends to carry out similar drives in North Maharashtra (beginning October 2), Marathwada, Vidarbha and Konkan, including Mumbai.
