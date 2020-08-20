People Will Get Roads Between Villages if we Return to Power, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Laying emphasis on construction of quality roads, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that, if voted back to power, he would provide people with inter-village road connectivity.

These roads between villages would be further connected with state and national highways, Kumar said at a programme, held via video conference, in which he inaugurated a number of developmental projects and laid foundation stone of some new ones. Assembly election in Bihar is due in October-November this year. "We want to construct roads between villages and then link those roads with state and national highways in our next tenure if you (people) give me the opportunity to serve the state once again," Kumar said.

He asked officials to get the survey work completed for the purpose. Kumar also said that each farmland across the state would get water for irrigation purpose in his next tenure. The ruling NDA is likely to make road connectivity between villages and water for irrigation as major poll issues.

The chief minister emphasized the need for construction of quality roads and their maintenance.

The state government has brought maintenance of roads under the ambit of the Public Grievances Redressal Act so that people can lodge complaints with regard to poor maintenance of roads and action will be taken against the erring officers, he said. The chief minister emphasized the construction of quality roads and their maintenance asserting that it is the duty of the department to maintain the roads.

Kumar also asked officials to plant saplings along the roadside as it would not only increase the states green cover area but would also ensure better maintenance of roads. Roads give farmers access to markets where they can sell their produce at a better price, he said. The chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 14,405 schemes worth Rs 15,192.88 crore relating to the states rural works department.

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and Rural Works Department Minister Shailesh Kumar also addressed the function through video-conference.