People Will Reply to This Arrogant BJP Govt in Elections: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party members staged protests against rising fuel prices and on issues concerning farmers and students at all district headquarters in the state.
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief and UP former CM Akhilesh Yadav (PTI)
Lucknow: Former chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government over rising fuel prices on Monday, saying the people will teach it a “lesson” in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
In remarks that coincided with the Congress-led Bharat Bandh, Yadav said, “Even as the opposition is protesting, petrol and diesel prices have been hiked. The BJP government has failed on all fronts and has not kept promises made to the people of the country. People who introduced demonetisation and GST are the ones blocking the development of the country. Demonetization was done to increase imports from China, black money was turned to white. Lok Sabha elections are nearing and people are also gearing up to give a befitting reply to this government.”
Taking on the BJP, he said, “The BJP people claim they won’t be going out of power for the next 50 years. I think they have forgotten the results of the by-elections.”
Hitting back at the opposition, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The country is moving forward under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Nothing else can be expected from a depressed opposition. The opposition parties should adopt positive approach or they will be extinct soon.”
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
