People's Conference Leader Sajad Lone Stakes Claim to Form Govt in J&K with BJP Support
Sajad Lone to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir with the support of the 25-legislator strong BJP and "more than 18" other lawmakers.
Sajad Lone to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir with the support of the 25-legislator strong BJP and "more than 18" other lawmakers.
Srinagar: Sajad Lone, leader of the People's Conference, on Wednesday, staked claim to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir with the support of the 25-legislator strong BJP and "more than 18" other lawmakers.
In a letter to Governor Satya Pal Malik, Lone, whose party has two MLAs, including himself, said he has the support of more than required number of legislators in the assembly to form a government.
"Following our telephonic conversation regarding government formation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, I hereby formally stake claim for the government formation in the state with the support of the BJP and more than 18 other elected members of the J&K state legislature...," he said.
Lone said he would submit the letter of support from the BJP legislature party and other members supporting the government headed by him as and when asked to do so.
"I assure your excellence that with the support I have from the BJP and other members of state legislature, I will form a strong and politically stable government for restoring peace, harmony and prosperity in the state and would work towards overall development in all three regions of the state," Lone said.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP patron Mehbooba Mufti also staked claim to form a government on Wednesday with the support of the Congress and the National Conference.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has 29 MLAs in the 87-member house. The National Conference has a strength of 15 MLAs and the Congress 12.
