‘People’s Hard-earned Money Going in Bhaipo Service Tax’: Modi PM Mocks Mamata’s ‘United Muslim’ Call

Kolkata: In a veiled attack to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for starting ‘Bhaipo Service Tax’ (Nephew Service tax) in West Bengal and claimed that her call for ‘united Muslims’ clearly shows that even the minority don’t trust her now.

Addressing a public meeting at Cooch Behar, PM Modi said, “Nowadays Didi (Mamata) is asking all Muslim to be united. She is urging Muslims not to divide their votes. This clearly shows that the Muslims who were once the strength of Mamata are staying away from her. Muslims are maintaining a distance from TMC. This shows that she is losing the polls. Not the least, it is unfortunate that poor people of Bengal are the victims of ‘Bhaipo Service Tax’ (Nephew Service tax), which is supported by ‘Adarniye Didi’ (respected Mamata). A poor person’s hard earned money going to ‘Bhaipo Service Tax’.”

Escalating his attack further against Mamata, PM Modi said, “I wonder, if I would have requested Hindus to stay united, then god knows what would happen. It would have headlines in the media. I would have served with several notices from the Election Commission (EC) for my remark. But Didi (Mamata), I would like to ask you, did you get any notice from the EC (so far) for asking Muslims to stay united?”

Taking a jab at Mamata for questioning the credibility of EVM machines and Election Commission (EC), PM Modi said that there is no doubt that she is losing.

He said, “Her defeat is certain with the first two phases of elections in Bengal. I am sure with every passing phase of elections she will be more fussy and she will increase her verbal attack/abuse on us. She will also continue her attack on EC and she will continue to question the credibility of EVM machines and the Election Commission. The same EC and EVMs poll set up through which TMC came to power (in 2011). Now she is questioning the role of EC. Her self-goal time and again proving that her days are numbered in Bengal and on May 2, BJP is going to form the government in Bengal.”

Earlier, PM Modi had said that, in Cricket, if a player raises a question on an umpire’s decision time and again, then it is clear that there’s some problem in his or her game.

While bringing the ‘cholo paltai’ (let’s change) slogans – the same slogan which was BJP’s game changer in the 2018 Assembly polls in Tripura – PM Modi said, “Cholo paltai…. Cholo paltai…. Cholo paltai.”

