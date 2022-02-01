'People’s Love is My Strength': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Turns 53 Today, Wishes Pours in

When the nation was listening to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman presenting the General Budget on Tuesday, people from Pandu and Maligaon regions of Assam’s Guwahati were busy preparing for a special celebration for their former finance minister of the State and the present chief minister. It was Himanta Biswa Sarma’s 53rd birthday.

Even though the chief minister’s office had last evening asked enthusiasts to abstain from visiting him at his official residence in the early hours of February 1, owing to Covid-19 restrictions, Jalukbari, the constituency Himanta Sarma has successfully represented for five consecutive terms in altered political shades and hues, had been engaged in mega birthday preparations.

“The blessings of the Almighty and love of people are my strength. On the occasion of my birthday, visited Shri Doul Govinda Temple to seek blessings. I also prayed for the State’s progress and everyone’s health & well-being,” Sarma said in a tweet.

From footbridge to parks, the entire Maligaon area along with adjoining Pandu (the port township) wore a festive look with life size cut-outs of Sarma adorning every nook and corner.

The whole area was decorated with festive lights and the chief minister cut a massive birthday cake and took party in a yagya arranged for his good health and prosperity.

Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Ji - I am fortunate to have received your good wishes always. You are an inspiration and I am so immensely blessed to have got an opportunity to work under you. Grateful for your kind words and blessings on my birthday.@narendramodi https://t.co/Sd9QsrKWfK— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 1, 2022

Form being the authoritative dada (big brother) to the ‘adorable mama’ (uncle) on his 53rd birthday, the chief minister received heart-warming birthday wishes from his followers and well-wishers from across the country.

Sarma was an MLA from the Jalukbari constituency in Assam from 2001 till 2015 from the Indian National Congress ticket. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in August 2015 and took oath as Cabinet Minister on May 24, 2016 after winning the 2016 Assembly elections.

He was appointed as the convener of the newly constituted North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) by the BJP leadership, whose primary task was to bring disparate regional parties on board to fight the common enemy: the Congress.

He was unanimously elected as President of the Badminton Association of India in 2017 and also became the president of the Assam Cricket Association in June 2016. His father late Kailash Nath Sarma was a well-known poet and novelist of Assam.

His mother, Smti. Mrinalini Devi, is a literary personality actively associated with the Assam Sahitya Sabha. Sarma is married to Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and the couple has a son, Nandil, and daughter, Sukanya.

