Perambalur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

147. Perambalur (पेरम्बलुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Perambalur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Perambalur is part of 25. Perambalur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.06%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.68%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,02,692 eligible electors, of which 1,47,434 were male, 1,55,236 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Perambalur in 2021 is 1053.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,78,485 eligible electors, of which 1,36,062 were male, 1,42,409 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,28,431 eligible electors, of which 1,12,248 were male, 1,16,183 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Perambalur in 2016 was 96. In 2011, there were 96.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, R.Thamizhselvan of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating P.Sivakami of DMK by a margin of 6,853 votes which was 3.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 45.27% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Tamizhselvan.R of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Prabhaharan.M of DMK by a margin of 19,079 votes which was 10.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 52.19% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 147. Perambalur Assembly segment of Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Perambalur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Perambalur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Perambalur are: Rajendran, K (BSP), Gunasekaran, A (NCP), Thamizhselvan, R (AIADMK), Prabhaharan, M (DMK), Sasikala, M (IJK), Maheshwari, M (NTK), Radhika, T (PT), Sathish, S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.2%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.21%, while it was 82.78% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 147. Perambalur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 322. In 2011 there were 270 polling stations.

EXTENT:

147. Perambalur constituency comprises of the following areas of Perambalur district of Tamil Nadu: Veppanthattai Taluk Perambalur Taluk Kunnam Taluk (Part) Sirugavayal, Nakkaselam, Elandalapatti, T.Kalathur, Puduammapalayam, Kannapady, Thenur, Mavilingai, Naranamangalam, Nattarmangalam, Chettikulam, Irur, Padalur (West) and Padalur (East) villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Perambalur.

The total area covered by Perambalur is 1081 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Perambalur is: 11°14’17.9"N 78°49’00.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Perambalur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam