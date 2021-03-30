politics

Perambra Candidate List: Key Contests in Perambra Assembly Constituency of Kerala
1-MIN READ

Perambra Candidate List: Key Contests in Perambra Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Perambra constituency are: T. P. Ramakrishnan of CPI(M), C. H. Ibrahimkutty of Ind., K. V. Sudheer of BJP

Perambra Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Perambra seat is part of the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections T.P.Ramakrishnan of CPM won from this seat beating Adv.Mohammed Ikbal of KECM by a margin of 4,101 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K. Kunhammad Master of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Adv. Mohammed Ikbal of KECM by a margin of 15,269 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Vadakara Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Perambra Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 30, 2021, 16:48 IST