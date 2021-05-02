Perambra Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

24. Perambra (पेरम्बरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kozhikode district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Perambra is part of 3. Vadakara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.72%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.24%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,98,218 eligible electors, of which 96,095 were male, 1,02,122 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Perambra in 2021 is 1063.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,79,658 eligible electors, of which 86,502 were male, 93,156 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,59,699 eligible electors, of which 76,833 were male, 82,866 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Perambra in 2016 was 896. In 2011, there were 649.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, T.P.Ramakrishnan of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Adv.Mohammed Ikbal of KCM by a margin of 4,101 votes which was 2.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 47.14% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K. Kunhammad Master of CPIM won in this seat defeating Adv. Mohammed Ikbal of KCM by a margin of 15,269 votes which was 11.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 51.91% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 24. Perambra Assembly segment of Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Vadakara Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Vadakara Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Perambra are: T P Ramakrishnan (CPIM), Adv K V Sudheer (BJP), Ismail Kammana (SDPOI), C H Ebrahimkutty S/O Kunjammed (IND), Ibrahimkutty M S/O Pokker (IND), V K Chandran (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.85%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.47%, while it was 84.76% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 24. Perambra constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 145. In 2011 there were 145 polling stations.

EXTENT:

24. Perambra constituency comprises of the following areas of Kozhikode district of Kerala: Arikkulam, Chakkittapara, Changaroth, Cheruvannur, Keezhariyur, Koothali, Meppayyur, Nochad, Perambra and Thurayur Panchayats in Quilandy Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kozhikode.

The total area covered by Perambra is 297 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Perambra is: 11°33’44.6"N 75°45’51.1"E.

