Perambur Bypoll Contender 'Borrows' Rs 4 Lakh Crore from World Bank, Gives Bizarre Explanation for Move

In a bizarre revelation, a 67-year-old Chennai resident has claimed to have taken a loan of Rs 4 lakh crore from the World Bank. Not just that, he also apparently has Rs 1.76 lakh crore cash in possession. The details came to light when the man filed his affidavit for Perambur by-elections. However, more than his assets, the candidate's explanation has drawn attention."I have been filing fake affidavits since 2009. In 2009, I wrote that I have Rs 1,977 crore in my possession. This was when I decided to contest from South Chennai. In 2016, I contested in two assembly seats and faked my affidavit. There were no checks. If every big politician can fake their affidavits, why can't I?" Mohanraj said while speaking to CNN-News18.Anandhi S, wife of the Independent candidate, who will contest under the Green Chilli symbol, said: "Our purpose was to show the world that affidavits filed by politicians cannot be taken as a record of their assets."Mohanraj added that if EC takes action against him, then the same EC will have to take action against several others too.A former Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu told CNN-News18 that it was not an obligation for the Returning Officer to check the authenticity of a claim, unless it becomes a criterion for disqualification. However, should a complaint be filed against the candidate for lying under oath, there could be action under the Indian Penal Code.