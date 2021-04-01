Perambur Candidate List: Key Contests in Perambur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Perambur Assembly constituency in CHENNAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Perambur seat is part of the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections P Vetrivel of ADMK won from this seat beating N R Dhanapalan of DMK by a margin of 519 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Soundararajan A of CPM won from this this constituency defeating N.R.Dhanapalan of DMK by a margin of 17,423 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chennai North Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Perambur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Perambur constituency are: N. R. Dhanapalan of PTMK, R. D. Sekar of DMK, E. Lakshminarayanan of AMMK, S. A. Ponnusamy of MNM, Merlin Suganthi of NTK